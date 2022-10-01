Tennessee couple rescues kitten, but turns out to be a bobcat

The couple took the cat to an animal shelter near Nashville and told volunteers they found it on their back deck.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple who rescued what they believed to be a kitten turned out to be a little bit more than the average house cat.

The shelter, True Rescue, immediately identified the kitten as a baby bobcat. The bobcat was later taken to another shelter that helps wildlife animals.