'I don’t want to see another baby die': Mother of woman killed in community center shooting calls for end to violence

A’Tayia Nichols was fatally shot outside the Glenwood Community Center in the Hilltop area of Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For many people, Sunday was a day to celebrate. But for A’Tayia Nichols’ family, they only felt pain.

"I watched my daughter take her last breath. I don't know what else to do,” said LaTonya Nichols, A’Tayia’s mother.

10TV spoke with LaTonya and her sister, Patricia Hooper, Sunday, less than a week after A'Tayia was fatally shot outside the Glenwood Community Center in the Hilltop area of Columbus.

Nichols said the only thing that’s keeping her going right now is her family.

"I keep thinking that all the little girls with afros that come in the yard are my daughter. So I’m searching, looking, then I’m like, 'Oh yeah, she’s not here," Nichols said.

On Sunday, Columbus Police charged 15-year-old Avant’Tay Solomon with murder and felonious assault in the shooting.

Police confirmed with 10TV that Solomon was the 15-year-old who was found wounded a few blocks away from where the shooting happened. Police said at first, he was listed as a victim because police weren't sure of his role at the time.

Witnesses told police it was a fight that led up to the shooting.

"That's the hurting part, I know his family hurts too, just as well as our family does. But they're able to see their child. We're not able to see ours,” Hooper said.

An 18-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting, police said.

Hooper said two lives were ruined; the victims' and the shooter’s.

“I don't want another child locked up. I don't want another African American child locked up,” Hooper said.

Nichols and Hooper said gun violence to them is killing the future and they don't want it to take any more lives.

"I don't want to see another baby die. Period. I don't want to have another mom go through what I’m going through, I can't deal with it,” Nichols said.

Avant’Tay Solomon was taken to the Franklin County Court of Domestic Relations pending his arraignment, police said.