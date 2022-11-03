Powerball jackpot soars to $1.6 billion: Here's the cutoff time to buy a ticket before Saturday night's drawing

Are you buying any lottery tickets for the massive Powerball drawing? Here's everything you need to know -- including the deadline to buy a ticket in Ohio.

CLEVELAND — A monstrous jackpot worth $1.6 billion is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing this weekend – and the lucky winner could be you.

But when is the cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket before Saturday night's drawing? What’s the cash option if you win? What are the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot? We break down everything you need to know by answering these top questions and more below…

What is the last time I can buy a Powerball ticket for the Saturday drawing?

The Ohio Lottery says Powerball ticket sales close at 10 p.m. EST on the day of each drawing, which happens every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

What time is the next Powerball drawing?

10:59 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 5.

What is the jackpot?

The jackpot jumped to $1.6 billion shortly before noon Friday, which marks the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The previous record was $1.586 billion in 2016.

What is the cash option?

If the winner chooses, they can select a lump sum cash option of $782.4 million (before taxes).

What if nobody hits the jackpot?

The prize money will increase once again before the next drawing, which will be held Monday, Nov. 7.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Each Powerball ticket costs $2. You can also add the Power Play option, which gives players the chance at larger secondary prizes by paying an additional $1 per ticket.

How many numbers are there?

The game consists of white balls numbered from 1 to 69. The red Powerballs are numbered from 1 to 26.

Can I pick my own numbers?

Yes. There’s also an option for the machine to auto-pick for you.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

Jackpot (matching all five numbers with the Powerball): One in 292,201,338

What are the other prizes?

Powerball lottery officials say there are nine ways to win money that range from the jackpot to just $2. Here are highlights of those odds:

$1 million prize (matching all five numbers, but missing the Powerball): One in 11,688,053.52

$50,000 prize (matching four numbers with the Powerball): One in 913,129.18

$100 prize (matching four numbers, but missing the Powerball): One in 36,525.17

$100 prize (matching three numbers with the Powerball): One in 14,494.11

$7 prize (matching three numbers): One in 579.76

$7 prize (matching two numbers with the Powerball): One in 701.33

$4 prize (matching one number with the Powerball): One in 91.98

$4 prize (matching the Powerball): One in 38.32

Each of those prizes can be multiplied, however, if the ticketholder upgraded to the Power Play option.

What are the lucky numbers pulled in the most recent Powerball drawings?

Here’s a look at winning numbers from the last 10 drawings…