Zepf Center launches Crisis Services CARE line, mobile outreach team

These new services will ensure that help is available 24/7 for individuals in Lucas County experiencing a psychiatric crisis.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Zepf Center has announced the launch of its Crisis Services program with a new Crisis CARE line and Crisis CARE mobile outreach team.

These new options, which will soon be part of a larger program, are available starting July 1 and will allow for 24/7 access for individuals in Lucas County experiencing a psychiatric crisis.

"Our new Crisis Care Services are now available to assist in the ongoing process of addiction recovery!" says Zepf Center on Facebook. "Call 419-904-CARE (2273) to speak with a trained mental health professional. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year!"

Mental health help is also available when you call that number.

These new services were created when the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County (MHRSB) asked Zepf Center to help make sure crisis services would still be available for Lucas County residents after the closing of Rescue Mental Health & Addiction Services.

“It is imperative that we continue to provide immediate, 24/7 help to anyone having a mental health crisis or thoughts of self-harm,” said Deb Flores, CEO, Zepf Center. “This is a big change for Zepf Center, our staff, Rescue’s staff and the community,” she said. “We know that growth and change come with uncertainties, but our shared values for our community will drive us toward excellence in the provision of crisis care.”

So far, Zepf Center has hired 17 displaced Rescue Crisis staff with an additional 12 in the offer stage. Candidates continue to apply.

Read more about how the Crisis CARE line and mobile outreach team works:

About the Crisis CARE Line 419-904-CARE (2273)

Recovery Helpline and the Emergency Services 24/7 Call Line are being merged into one number, as of July 1, 2021, as Zepf Center is not staffed to cover multiple lines.

The Crisis CARE Line will assist with all Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) needs at 419-904-CARE (2273).

The Crisis CARE Line is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by a qualified mental health professional.

If it is determined, based on the phone call, that a face-to-face screening is needed, a crisis screening will be arranged in the safest environment for the individual and the Crisis CARE Mobile Outreach Team.

Callers in need of recovery support will be offered an appointment with a provider within 48 hours of connecting with the Crisis CARE Line, previously known as the Recovery Helpline.

The Crisis CARE Line is available for people living in Lucas County.

Additionally, professionals are standing by to link people to substance abuse treatment services.

The Crisis CARE Line delivers immediate engagement, assessment, and referral services for people suffering from a substance use disorder. We know every addiction is different. The Crisis CARE Line is here to link people to the treatment they need, whether that is detox, inpatient, or outpatient.

The Crisis CARE Line is available to help now, any time, any day to help people struggling with mental health and addiction needs.

About the Crisis CARE Mobile Outreach Team