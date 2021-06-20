WHEW making noise against domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse

The non-profit which stands for Women Helping Encouraging Women provides advocates and programs for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

A local organization is making noise this summer to combat domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

WHEW, which stands for Women Helping Encouraging Women, is about raising awareness for these crimes.

Founder Rochelle Morrishaw says the need is growing for victims of domestic violence and abuse coming out of the pandemic.

"We had more calls in 2020 than any other year since we've been an organization," said Morrishaw.

Morrishaw wanted to be a police officer, having earned a degree in criminal justice. But being a domestic violence survivor herself, she realized what she needed to be more was an advocate for others.

"All the stuff I still needed at that time as a survivor, it was more important for me to provide more advocacy than to be another person on the street with a badge and a cruiser," said Morrishaw.

Now, she runs support groups and acts as an advocate for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and child abuse.

"Whether it's someone that has a court case and needs us there with them, or someone that was just raped and we need to go to the emergency room, it doesn't matter where they are in their journey," said Morrishaw.

The group even works with young people with its program, Teens Inspiring Kids. It was started by Morrishaw's kids who say often adults don't take kids seriously because they're younger.

"I've learned that people my age are more comfortable speaking freely with people my age," said Jahquan Chambers.

The two groups will be out every Sunday this summer raising awareness.

"We need to come together and figure out how to prevent, teach people the signs, the red flags, who to report to," said Morrishaw, "we understand that there are some people that are scared to call 911, so is there a trusted neighbor, so it's very important for us to keep doing these."

They also have other summer partnerships including one with Toledo public schools starting next month.

Women Helping Encouraging Women aka WHEW, Inc. and T.I.K Teens Inspiring Kids were out on Monroe and Detroit today... Posted by Michael Tatar on Sunday, June 20, 2021