Wood County Sheriff investigating car vs. motorcycle crash

Traffic was closed down near the intersections of Haskins Rd. and Bishop Rd. on Sunday afternoon.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wood County sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in rural Wood County on Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Haskins Rd. and Bishop Rd.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office says the two-vehicle crash happened between a car and motorcycle when the car crossed the intersection and failed to see the motorcycle heading southbound on Haskins.

An air ambulance was called to assist after the collision and was seen taking off from the scene around 6:20 p.m.

The condition of the motorcyclist wasn't available but the sheriff's office says they were wearing safety gear.

The sheriff's office diverted traffic around the intersection of Haskins Rd. (St. Rt. 64) and Bishop Rd. due to the crash.

There is no information about the identity of any victims at this time.





