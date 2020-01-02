TOLEDO, Ohio — Life is full of endless possibilities, but one thing is for certain; change is inevitable.

And while there are some people who have mastered to embrace change, others may need help grasping it.

That's why the Women of Toledo organization kicked off their monthly Mentors of (M.O.M.) event, where the two types of people can meet and learn from each other.

"We try to make safe spaces and platforms for women through all walks of life to have the ability to meet somebody that maybe they can find as a mentor," said Sierra Ortiz, with the Women of Toledo."And maybe you don't know exactly what you're looking for, you just know you're up for a change, you're up for empowerment, you're up for educating. This is safe place to do all of that."

M.O.M. happens every fourth Thursday of the month and is designed like a speed dating event with tables set for two. But instead of seeking romance, women are seeking mentor-mentee relationships.

"A mentee-mentor relationship is critical to any type of success life," said Angela Lucas, an executive life coach and mentor.

In just 90 minutes, over 120 connections are made at these M.O.M. events. There's always at least 12 different mentors and 10 mentees networking for five minutes each. The ultimate goal is for mentees to connect with as many mentors as they can, and then hopefully grow a relationship that goes beyond the M.O.M. event.

"This process helps expedites how you can create mentors throughout your professional and personal growth," said Nina Corder, the managing director for Women of Toledo. "It's really like dating, you got to 'date' for awhile and then build that relationship. We are human beings and it's natural for human behavior to build that connection, that relationship. "

Those who attend the event will find women of all ages filling in both roles as mentor and mentees.

"We are very inter-generational. We don't just believe mentors, up and down, we also do down and up. Some of our baby boomer mentees enjoy meeting a mentor who is a millennial because you got to learn about the new generations and technology. And of course we respect our legacy group. They have knowledge and wisdom they can offer to a lot of our mentees," said Corder.

Anyone planning to attend a M.O.M. event, must register here first and create a mentee profile and are encouraged to bring business cards, ideas and course an open mind.

"Be ready to find something you weren't looking for. Be ready to meet someone that you wouldn't expect to have such an influence on you but were here to help provide," said Ortiz.

You can get an idea of the mentors you may be able to meet by viewing the full list here.

Pamala, a recent graduate, attended the event as a mentee, but is already offering advice to women still not sure about going:

"Take a chance. Everything is very comfortable. You don't feel like anyone is judging you. You know that they're going to give you the information you need, that you're seeking because there's such a variety."

Below is a list of the remaining M.O.M. events of the year:

February 27 at 6 p.m.

March 26 at 6 p.m.

April 23 at 6 p.m.

May 28 at 6 p.m.

June 25 at 6 p.m.

July 23 at 6 p.m.

August 27 at 6 p.m.

September 24 at 6 p.m.

October 22 at 6 p.m.

November 26 at 6 p.m

December 24 at 6 p.m.

