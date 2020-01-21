TOLEDO, Ohio — People across the nation paused to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., known for his role in the advancement of civil rights, on Monday. In Toledo, civil rights group Community Solidarity Response Network says the day represents a springboard to get amped up for what the rest of the year will look like moving forward.

Ruth Leonard, the lead of administrative core with CSRN, says it's just the beginning of a movement to improve the lives of the black community.

"Martin Luther King Day to me, personally, is the beginning of Black History Month. It's the start of that uptick and an increase in awareness of the power of black men and women. Throughout history, throughout time," Leonard said.

The day is meant to honor the civil rights movement leader who became a national icon back in the 1950s.

He's celebrated around the world, but "Brother" Washington Muhammad, the co-founder of CSRN, says the day has special meaning in Toledo.

"We have guiding principles that we talk about, taking the best tools and leaving the ones behind that no longer serve us. And remembering Dr. King and what he stood for. We stand on his shoulders. We even have a quote in our mission statement regarding injustice as a threat to justice everywhere," Muhammad said.

But how does a group encourage change among the community?

"It's as simple as getting the courage to stand up and say I have been mistreated. Or I want this to change in my community. What do I do next? I think that's where it has to start. Getting people vocal, getting people active, getting people to recognize to know the importance of knowing who they are voting for," Leonard said.

As for where the city stands, Julian Mack, an activist with CSRN, believes it's making strides but there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.

"I really believe what we deal with in northwest Ohio is similar to what America is dealing with. I don't think that northwest Ohio is any better or worse than the rest of the country," Mack said.

But the organization is working on setting itself apart from others.

"The way that we organize we're able to form relationships with city government, local pastors and educators to make people aware of some things. Whereas if we were somewhere else that may be impossible to do," Muhammad said.

If you'd like to know more about how you can get involved in any civil rights movements, the CSRN encourages you to go to one of their meetings.

