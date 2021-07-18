Woman, 31, dies after dog bite to her neck

The Lucas County Coroner's Office said trauma to Emily Kahl's neck led to her death. The dog was euthanized.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 31-year-old woman is dead after suffering a dog bite Sunday night.

Emily Kahl was bitten on Sunday night, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office. The coroner ruled her cause of death as bite trauma to the neck.

Lucas County Canine Care & Control Director Kelly Sears tells WTOL 11 LC4 did not respond to the dog bite incident. Sears identified the dog named "Romeo" and says her office has since euthanized it.

Sears says this type of incident is rare and LC4 sends its sympathy to the family.

The coroner's report reads, "The cause of the death of Emily Kahl, 31 years old, is bite trauma to the neck, caused by a dog. The manner of death is accident. Toxicology studies are pending. Death was pronounced on 7/18/21 at 7:48 pm."