Off-duty Toledo police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog on his property

TOLEDO, Ohio — An off-duty Toledo police officer shot and killed an aggressive dog on his property early Sunday.
An officer identified in a police report as C. Schwirzinski notified dispatch of the incident about 2:45 a.m. The report states a medium sized pit bull charged at the officer and his dog while they were outside their home.
The officer fired his city-issued firearm once striking the dog in the head. No injuries were reported, the scene was processed and proper notifications were made, according to the report.