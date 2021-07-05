Off-duty Toledo police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog on his property

The officer fired his city-issued weapon when a pit bull charged after him and his dog outside their home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An off-duty Toledo police officer shot and killed an aggressive dog on his property early Sunday.

An officer identified in a police report as C. Schwirzinski notified dispatch of the incident about 2:45 a.m. The report states a medium sized pit bull charged at the officer and his dog while they were outside their home.