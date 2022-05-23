Whitmer High School graduation moved to Huntington Center due to rain, WLS cyber attack

Plans for commencement were adjusted as Washington Local Schools deals with a cyber attack and the area prepares for several days of rain.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on May 18, 2022.

The Whitmer High School graduation ceremony will now be held at the Huntington Center, as Washington Local Schools deals with a cyber attack and the area prepares for several days of rain.

Commencement for the high school will be on May 25 at 6 p.m.

The district was hit with a cyber attack last week, impacting its phones, email accounts, internet, WiFi networks and Google Classroom.

School leaders are working with cyber forensic professionals in the investigation and recovery process.

Due to the cyber attack experienced by our district and the potential for inclement weather on Wednesday and Thursday,... Posted by Washington Local Schools on Sunday, May 22, 2022