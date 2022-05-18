Washington Local Schools hit with cyber attack

The attack impacted the district's phones, email accounts, internet, WiFi networks and Google Classroom.

Washington Local Schools fell victim to a cyber attack Wednesday, district leadership confirmed.

The attack impacted the district's phones, email accounts, internet, WiFi networks and Google Classroom. Currently, teachers do not have access to outgoing or incoming calls or emails.

Thursday morning, the district will share an emergency phone number dedicated to each school. Parents will get this information on the district's Swift K12 Alert System and in a printed letter sent home with students.

WLS leaders are working to ensure a smooth exam process for seniors and faculty and are hoping to make their final two days of school memorable.

The district will be working with cyber forensic professionals in the investigation and recovery. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.