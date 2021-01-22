NAMI Wood County offers support for people and families managing life with a mental illness

The pandemic has made even more clear the need for compassion and coping when it comes to dealing with mental illness and NAMI aims to help.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges on all levels, but its impact is being especially felt on mental health, with feelings of isolation and helplessness coming to the forefront. A local organization recognizes these challenges and aims to aid those with mental illness and their families.

NAMI of Wood County has winter programs and into spring to help. These programs are free for Wood County residents and are available virtually.

Events and programs include support groups and classes and community education.

Call 419-352-0626 or visit namiwoodcounty.org to read descriptions of the programs and register.