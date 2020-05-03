LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — With less than two weeks to go until the primary vote in Ohio, local officials and candidates are making sure voters are aware of the local issues on the ballot.

One major race in Lucas County is the race for Lucas County Sheriff. The final vote will happen in November, but there are a number of candidates on the ballot in the primary election: four democratic candidates, one republican and one independent:

Ronald Collins (D)

Gary Johnson (D)

Maurice Morris (D)

Mike Navarre (D)

Brett Warner (R)

Earl Mack (I)

Current Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says he will not endorse any candidate until after the primary election.

There are two big issues on the ballot in the city of Toledo: Issue 1 and Issue 3.

Issue 1 deals with fixing Toledo roads. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has been speaking out about the need for this income tax for nearly five months. If passed, it will generate $40 million a year for the next ten years to repave Toledo roads. It will also allow the city to hire more police officers, buy more emergency vehicles and improve the city's youth recreation programs.

Issue 3 is a property tax renewal from TARTA to keep services up and running.

Oregon voters are also deciding whether to pass a 4.95-mil operating school levy. District leaders say their five-year forecast is estimating a negative cash balance by 2023. They're hoping to get in front of it with this levy.

Ohioans vote in the 2020 primary on March 17.

For more election information, click here.

RELATED: What you need to know about the 2020 Michigan primary

RELATED: What you need to know about the Ohio primary