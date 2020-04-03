TOLEDO, Ohio — Presidential elections are always a big deal, especially in a big swing state such as Ohio. And while some states may have already placed their bets on some presidential candidates, the Buckeye State will still have its turn.

So, before you head out to cast your vote on election day, here are some things you should know.

When is the Ohio primary?

The primary is on March 17. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. You can find your polling location here.

How does voting in the primary work?

When you vote in a primary, you choose the candidate you would like to see on the general election ballot. You are not actually choosing a nominee since each party announces its candidate at national conventions.

Remember, when you register to vote in Ohio, you don't have to declare your party. However, under state law when you request the ballot of a political party in the primaries, you are declaring affiliation.

If you don't want to declare affiliation with a political party, you can cast a ballot as an unaffiliated voter. If you chose to do so, you will vote on the official questions and issues ballot - if there is one at your precinct.

Can I vote absentee?

Yes. Under Ohio law, voters whose registration information is up-to-date have the opportunity to vote in any election by requesting an absentee ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is three days before the election. So, if you want to vote absentee in the Ohio primary, you have until March 14 to do so. You can also drop off your absentee ballot in person to your county board of elections before the polls close on Election Day.

You can check all the steps to request an absentee ballot here.

Can I still register to vote on the primary?

No, the deadline to register to vote in the primary was Feb. 18, but you have until Oct. 5 to vote on the general election on Nov. 3.

RELATED: How to register to vote in Ohio

Who is on the ballot?

Presidential candidates who wanted to be on the Ohio ballot had until Dec. 18, 2019 to file their forms with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Elections Division.

This means once the forms were received, the state finalized the list of candidates. That's why you will see candidates who have since dropped out of the race.

Here's a list of candidates currently running for president.

What else is on the ballot?

Most polling locations in northwest Ohio have local proposals and issues, such as levies, local liquor options or bond issues.

RELATED: What are the issues on the 2020 primary elections ballot in northwest Ohio?

RELATED: Who are the Lucas County Sheriff's Office 2020 candidates?