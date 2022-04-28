What the mental health levy means for Lucas County

Issue 3 is on the ballot Tuesday. Here's what you should know.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Issue 3, which addresses mental health, is up for renewal this year in Lucas County.

If renewed, it will raise $7.6 million annually for the next 10 years.

Tuesday's election will decide if funding will continue for some mental health services in the county.

"In 2021, we helped 22,000 people," said Sena Mourad-Friedman, chair of the Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. "When we help one person, we're really impacting an entire family."

On Tuesday, elected officials, police and other advocates came to the Wernert Center to talk about the levy and remind people that it will be on the ballot next week.

It was first approved by voters in 2018.

Supporters of the tax renewal say mental health services are needed now more than ever.

"Coming out of the pandemic when we're looking at seniors who are reporting, one in five seniors are reporting that their depression or mental illness has been exacerbated by the pandemic," said Jason Fuller, it would be the absolute wrong time to back off," said Jason Fuller of the Area Office on Aging.

Officials also said gun violence is being made worse by mental health issues.

"There is a crisis out there because people are unstable, unwell, and they need help so we need to make sure we take nothing away from that," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz also wants to see the levy renewed.

"Now is not the time to step back from our investment in mental health," he said.