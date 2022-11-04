A new facility allows NAMI to help more people who are impacted by mental illness

NAMI’s new facility in West Toledo opens the door for the organization to help more people walk through their mental health journey.

TOLEDO, Ohio — NAMI of Greater Toledo has a new facility located on Secor Road across from the Toledo Clinic.

National Alliance on Mental Illness continues to educate, support and advocate for those impacted by mental illness. They strive for individuals and families to know that no one has to walk through their mental health journey alone.

NAMI is excited to announce their new west Toledo facility as they hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. They invited the community to join them to check out the new facility and register for the 2022 NAMI Walks Team.