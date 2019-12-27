TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a mix of people that are planning on staying at home or going to a friend's house for the holiday while others are going out.

If you're one of those people who plan on going out for the New Year's, Downtown Toledo will have multiple places to bring in the New Year, whether it's with a nice dinner or big party.

"New Year's Eve we're going to Uber from Point Place. We live in the Point up by the Yacht Club so we're going to Uber down to the Cock n' Bull, and we're going to party," said Point Place resident, Doc Torkelson.

"It seems like it's turned a little bit from the whole 'let's go out to the bars to let's go out and to dinner and do some dancing and enjoy the entertainment' and it's always a fun crowd," said Kim McKnight, who is working on New Year's Eve.

Both Doc and Kim say downtown Toledo is definitely the place to be during New Year's Eve. You can find a list to help you plan out your night here.