TOLEDO, Ohio — We are right on the cusp of ringing in the new year. Whether you are looking for a wild night on the town, a family outing or a more classy affair, there are plenty of things happening around the 419.

As always, there are so many places to go, but here are our top picks for New Year's Eve.

TOLEDO

THE HEIGHTS 20/20 EXPERIENCE

The Heights — 444 N. Summit Street, Toledo | Time: 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. Cost: $99 (plus tax and gratuity)

Trying to get a hip for the new year? The Heights is having a night to remember with its "20/20 Experience" Tuesday night.

The package costs $99 and will get you appetizers, wood fired pizza and unlimited sparking wine.

Enjoy live music from Grizzly Grits, a rockabilly band from the 419.

Plus, you can sip champagne on the patio, which has one of the coolest views of the city skyline.

Find ticket information here.

TOLEDO SPIRITS BELLWETHER CABARET

Toledo Spirits — 1301 N. Summit Street, Toledo | Time: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Cost: $50

Forget a party, this event is a full-on festival! There will be food, music, dancing, entertainment and — of course — spirits.

The entertainment is unlike anything else happening in the 419 New Year's Eve. Led by belly-dancing extraordinaire, Calliope, the Calico Cabaret will give you a worldly musical experience. There will be dancers, singers and a ton of unique musical instruments. The cabaret will begin its performance at 9 p.m. and will ring in the new year right at midnight with a toast using JEEPER champagne.

While the entertainment takes you around the world, the food is all-local. Indulge in heavy appetizers provided Deet's Barbeque created just for the occassion. A cash bar with a special menu of Bellwether favorites will, of course, be available as well.

Snag a ticket here.

THE TOLEDO ZOO'S NOON YEAR'S EVE

The Toledo Zoo — 2 Hippo Way, Toledo | Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost: Free with admission

More of an early bird and less of a night owl? You can still celebrate the holiday and bring the kids along, too!

The theme is "going green" and attendees can celebrate the stroke of noon with the rising of the zoo's re-designed recycling ball, a cascade of biodegradable confetti a classy apple juice toast and a chorus of "Auld Lang Syne."

Zoo guests can make their "reZOOlutions," participate in craft time, enjoy an ice carving demonstration and hop on the ice slide in the Winter Village.

The event is free with zoo admission.

TIME TRAVELERS NYE BALL

Bier Stube — 5333 Monroe St., Ste. 30, Toledo | Time: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Cost: Free

Why go back to just the '20s? Bier Stube is having a true party for the ages, with attendees dressing in their best threads from their favorite decades.

Roaring '20s, steampunk, knight armor, dinosaur, hippie or just dressing fancy is all encouraged on New Year's Eve night.

There will be a FREE champagne toast at midnight (score!) while folks watch the ball drop on the bar's 10 ft. screen.

Show off your vocal skills with karaoke from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Plus, you can grab a snack whenever you feel like it, as the kitchen will be open all night long.

For more information on the party of all decades, check out the event page on Facebook.

NYE GAME NIGHT AT THE BASEMENT

The Basement: Toledo's Geekeasy — 4311 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo | Time: 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Cost: $5

Trying to avoid the chaos of the usual New Year's Eve bar scene? Join in on game night at Toledo's Geekeasy!

There will be more than 50 games to choose from as well as staff on deck ready to teach you the rules if you want to take a swing at something new.

Five dollars at the door gets you unlimited game play, plus there will be multiple giveaways.

The event is for anyone 21 or older.

WATERVILLE

THIRD STREET CIGAR'S 'A ROARING GREAT GATSBY NEW YEAR PARTY'

Third Street Cigar — 20 North Third Street, Waterville | Time: 6 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Cost: $20 per person, $30 per couple

Move forward with the new year by taking a step back in time with Third Street Cigar's "Roaring '20s" themed party.

There will be champagne, a meal of pork and sauerkraut as well as shrimp cocktail to fill your bellies.

And, you'll want to put on your finest flapper attire, because whoever wins "Best Dressed" gets a basket of prizes, including TSC Gatsby Basket cigars, a $10 gift car, a bottle of TSC champagne, a TSC hat and a few other goodies.

Specials include an unnamed craft cocktail for $5, 2 for $3 Coronas, $1.50 PBR and $1 off Perdomo Champagne Cigars.

PORT CLINTON

WALLEYE DROP NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

Downtown Port Clinton | Time: 4 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Cost: Varies

Party with the people of Port Clinton on Tuesday as part of the annual Walleye Drop celebration.

Join the thousands of families that gather in downtown Port Clinton to watch Wylie the Walleye drop as a new year begins.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with The Minnow Drop, the Annual Bar Swim takes off at 7 p.m. and enjoy great food and entertainment at downtown venues all day long.

Here is a look at just some of what the celebration has to offer:

Downtown Patron specials

SnapChat filter

Kids party 4 - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus

"Bar Swim" at 7 p.m., plus entertainment at each venue

Vendors, games and prizes

DJ begins at 6 p.m. on the Stage

LIVE Broadcast by WPCR

COUNTDOWN

Fireworks

PCHS Baseball Fundraiser, including a hot cocoa and coffee station located in front of Arlington Inn

For more information on the Walleye Drop, check out the Wylie Walleye Foundation website.

SYLVANIA

FUNAGIN'S FAMILY FUN CENTER TROLL ROLL

Funagin's Family Fun Center — 5340 Centennial Rd., Sylvania | Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Cost: $10

Zoom into the new year with the whole family on Tuesday at Funagin's NYE Troll Roll!

It costs just $10, and admission includes:

Roller skating and skate rental

Laser tag

SkyMaze Indoor Playground access

NYE countdown balloon drop at 3 p.m.

Coloring contest

Troll duo meet and greet

Free 4x6 photo

Prizes

Concession snacks and combo meals will be available to purchase and supervising parents will not have to pay admission (unless they want to get in on the fun).

SUNDOWN CANTINA NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

Sundown Cantina — 5680 Mayberry Sq. N., Sylvania | Time: 7 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Cost: $55 per person

Dinner, dancing, games, prizes: how else would you want to kick off your new year? Sundown Cantina is hosting a party for the decade with a special menu, including prime rib, crab cakes, New Year's cake, flatbread pizzas and even more (but it's making us too hungry to keep listing them.)

Tickets can be purchased at the bar!

FINDLAY

ALEXANDRIA'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

Alexandria's — 132 E. Crawford St., Findlay | Time: 9:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. Cost: $5 cover

The biggest party in Findlay will be happening at Alexandria's New Year's Eve.

Pop punk band IMY2 will be providing tunes to keep you dancing well into the next decade.

Looking to party with the whole crew? You can grab a table for 10 for $150, which includes two complimentary bottles of champagne and light snacks for the table.

Book your reservation here.

NOON YEAR'S EVE FAMILY PARTY AT THE LIBRARY

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library — 206 Broadway St., Findlay | Time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Cost: Free

Dress up in your fanciest gear and head over to the library for a celebration fit for all ages.

There will be stories and crafts as the countdown to noon begins. After the countdown, the party will continue with kid-friendly tunes and lots of dancing!

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT FINDLAY BREWING CO.

Findlay Brewing Co. — 213 E. Crawford St., Findlay | Time: Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. - Jan. 1 at 12 a.m. Cost: Free

Bring in the new year with a new beer! Findlay Brewing will be releasing its new brut IPA with a keg drop at midnight.

The evening will be filled with live music from local Irish-folk band The Athen Ry who is scheduled to start playing at 8:30 p.m.

While the event is free, only a limited number of reservations will be accepted. Call ahead at 419-419-BREW.

PERRYSBURG

LOUIE'S ROARING '20s PARTY

Bar Louie — 4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg | Time: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Cost: Free admission, $50 elite package

Ring in the new decade with music, champagne and — of course — great food.

You can get in the '20s spirit by dressing in vintage attire, but it's not required to participate. Though it may be worth it to put in the effort. You can enter a photo contest by posting pictures to Instagram using the hashtag #BarLouieNYE19 and a panel of secret judges will go through and choose the winners who will be contacted after the party. (Note: No false weapons of any kind are allowed.)

Free admission tickets seem to be sold out, but you can still snag an elite package for $50. The elite package includes a champagne toast, four drink tickets and one appetizer.

Jackie Fabulous at Toledo Funny Bone

Toledo Funny Bone — 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg | Time: 7 p.m., 10:15 p.m. Cost: $25

Wrap up the year with some hearty belly laughs at the Toledo Funny Bone New Year's Eve.

Jackie Fabulous is a writer, producer, speaker and headlining comedian who uses comedy to entertain, encourage and empower audiences. Having survived her fair share of loves, tragedies, lessons and embarrassing moments, Jackie channels all of that energy into hilarious sets and inspiring keynotes.

More than just a funny lady, she is on a mission to inspire and empower women all over the world to Find The Funny In Their Flaws.

Her diverse style of comedy has allowed her to work with comedy legends like Roseanne Barr and Wanda Sykes and on the OWN Network, NBC, CBS AND FOX to name a few.

Reserve your ticket here.

BOWLING GREEN

ROLLING '20s AT AISTEAR BREWING

Aistear Brewing — 1037 N. Main St., Bowling Green | Time: 3 p.m. - 1 a.m. Cost: Free

Forget about the Roaring '20s. Aistear Brewing is getting its nerd on with a "Rolling '20s" New Year's Eve game night.

Events include a special one-shot D&D campaign, board games, drink specials, a raffle and more.

Celebrate among friends new and old at the bar on Bowling Green's Main Street from 3 p.m. - 1 a.m.

FREMONT

DOWNTOWN FREMONT NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

Downtown Fremont | Time: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. Cost: Free admission, $5 unlimited activities

Fremont is going all out this New Year's Eve with a celebration to rival Times Square.

This year, the city is featuring two laser light shows, as well as ice skating, a polar slide, axe throwing, escape rooms, putt putt golf, a human snow globe and more.

To participate, you must purchase a $5 wristband for unlimited activities from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Those 21 and older can join in the 2020 Bar Crawl! Purchase a $5 blinky medallion to let bartenders know you are part of the crawl then stop by the six bars and enjoy a special New Year's Eve beverage to ring in the new year.

Check out the event's Facebook page here.

NOON YEAR'S EVE PARTY

Fremont Parks and Recreation — 600 Saint Joseph St., Fremont | Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost: Free

Celebrate early with the family in Fremont!

There will be bounce houses, ice skating, carnival games, caricature artists and a balloon drop with 4,000 balloons!

Plus, admission and event activities are all free.

For more information, check out the event page on Facebook.

These are just some of the awesome ways to ring in 2020 around the 419! Be safe and remember, if you are planning to consume alcohol, plan ahead with a sober driver.

