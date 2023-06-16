West Toledo home total loss after fire Friday night

People escaped unharmed from the home on West Alexis Road near Acoma Drive. The fire is under investigation but is not suspicious.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo home was a "total loss" after a fire Friday night, according to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

People escaped unharmed from the home on West Alexis Road near Acoma Drive.

The fire is under investigation but is not suspicious. TFRD responded to the call at 10:15 p.m.

TFRD Battalion Chief Matthew Brixey said flames were 40 feet in the air. Toledo Edison is also on the scene working on damaged power lines nearby.

A tree next to the home also caught fire.