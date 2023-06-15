TFRD investigating cause of house fire in south Toledo Thursday morning

Charred damage can be seen on the second floor at the front of the home. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early morning flames damaged a family's home in south Toledo on Thursday.

Toledo Fire & Recscue Department responded around 5 a.m. to a home on fire on Wayne Street near Western Avenue and Champion Street. Crews worked quickly to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The family that lives in the home was not there when the fire broke out.

The fire was contained to an upper front bedroom. Charred damage can be seen on the second floor at the front of the home.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

