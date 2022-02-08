Waterville plan commission sets date to discuss amphitheater project

The proposal was on the agenda for this past Monday's meeting, but was postponed when it was determined the number of attendees exceeded fire code limits.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — The Waterville Planning Commission will hold a meeting Aug. 15 to discuss a proposed amphitheater project.

The meeting will be held at Waterville Primary School, located at 457 Sycamore Ln., at 7:30 p.m. The proposal was on the agenda for this past Monday's meeting, but was postponed when it was determined the number of attendees exceeded fire code limits.

The property near the interchange of U.S. Route 24 and State Route 64 near South Pray Boulevard in Waterville could soon become home to the Waterville Landing Entertainment District, a proposed outdoor amphitheater.