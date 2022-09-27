Debate continues over proposed amphitheater in Waterville

Waterville City Council held a special meeting Monday for the second of three readings, and like previous meetings on the subject, a full crowd was in attendance.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERVILLE, Ohio — The debate continues over whether an amphitheater will be built in Waterville.

Waterville City Council held a special meeting Monday night for the second of three readings, and like previous meetings on the subject, a full crowd was in attendance.

A vote won't take place on the music venue for another couple of weeks, but the special planning commission voted 3-2 on Sept. 12 in favor of building the amphitheater.

Waterville residents with opinions on the development are still making their voices heard. Some people see it as a positive for the area, and others believe it's just not the right fit for the community.



Opposed residents are concerned about noise, traffic and safety, among other issues.

"As soon as I heard that alcohol will be served, this isn't part of what Waterville is about. This isn't like our community. This isn't what I want for our kids," Waterville resident Julie Ryan said.

Meanwhile, other residents are excited about all the potential it could bring.

"Other developments, like retail, have their own risks," Waterville resident Kyle Jazwiecki said. "10 years from now a retail center might be dying just like a lot of them in the area already are. I see entertainment as something that's sustainable, something that's in high demand into the future."

Waterville is continuing to grow and some residents see the plot of land inevitably being filled eventually.

Some residents who live in the subdivision behind the proposed space said they are not against having something there, nor are they against Waterville's growth. But they are against an amphitheater that could potentially hold more people than the Huntington Center.

From the planning commission's approval of the permit, there are multiple conditions that the project developers, Hunter Brucks, Chris Campbell and John Henry, have to abide by for the project to move forward before the vote on Oct. 11:

Max capacity of 9,300 people

General hours of operation with financial penalty for going over those times

Management of flow of traffic

Detailed site plan

Additional lane of traffic to accommodate increased traffic

Developers' public safety plan needs approval

Set admission tax

Limit on number of events

There were also 10 more conditions added at Monday's meeting that require approval from the developers before they can be shared publicly.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.