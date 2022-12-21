'It's for him. For Santa': Waterville man decorates house with more than 40,000 lights to keep memory, tradition alive

Todd Kerschner covers his property in lights to keep up a family tradition and honor his late father's love for the Christmas season.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERVILLE, Ohio — When you drive by the house full of lights on Dutch Road in Waterville, you can't help but feel the holiday spirit.

Todd Kerschner decorates his home and surrounding property in more than 40,000 lights, with everything from incandescent strings to plastic nativity scenes.

The home has been in Kerschner's family for a few generations and starting with his dad Delbert, they all would decorate the property with thousands of lights.

"Colder than cold. Didn't matter. 'C'mon you're helping with the lights,'" he said of his dad's desire for a young Kerschner to help cover the home in decorations.

Delbert Kerschner loved the Christmas season, covering his house in as many lights as possible. He would even make community appearances dressed as Santa. His son said he wouldn't ask for any money; he just loved spreading holiday cheer.

"If you've seen dad, dad was Santa Clause," Kerschner said. "Dad's a big guy, he had the beard."

But a few years ago, Delbert's health started to decline, and the big light displays were put in jeopardy. That's when Kerschner decided to keep the tradition going.

"I started asking mom for one string of lights on the front porch, and that didn't go very well. It ended up the whole house was done," Kerschner said. "It made dad's day and that was all that mattered."

Eventually, Delbert Kerschner passed away last year at the age of 85, on Christmas Day.

"How fitting," Kerschner said. "If you know my dad, and seen him, how fitting that he passed on Christmas Day."

Kerschner knows his dad has no trouble looking down and seeing their home lit up.

"Hopefully he's proud of it," Kerschner said.

No matter the cost or the hours, Kerschner wants to keep the Christmas spirit, and his dad's memory, alive.

"It's a lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of money, but at the same time it's worth it," Kerschner said. "It's for him. For Santa."

Kerschner says they will continue to add lights to the property throughout the season, up through Christmas Day.