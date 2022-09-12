'12 Kids of Christmas' gives children holiday shopping spree

The annual event treated more than 50 kids to $100 Meijer gift cards, chaperoned by police officers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local police officers helped bring joy to children this holiday season.

Dozens of kids from Brightside Academy in Toledo, a headstart program, were treated to a personal shopping spree.

"We got a ladybug, we got a squishy," said a boy named Rolo as he shopped. "We got a pillow and we got a bear."

It was the 15th annual 12 Kids of Christmas campaign. It's funded by Feet on the Street, a non-profit group supporting the Toledo Police Department.

"We give kids Christmas. No kid shouldn't get Christmas," Sergeant Joseph Okos said.

Okos helped found Feet on the Street and is also a TPD officer.

Several officers worked as Santa's elves for the day, helping the kids decide how to spend their $100 Meijer gift cards.

"It resets me. Every year I get to come out and do this," Okos said. "It's good to be out here amongst the children and let them know that we're not just on calls and having to do things with law enforcement. That we're also people and that we like to have fun and help children."

Family advocates say the event is a huge help and a favorite at Brightside Academy. Families have been talking about 12 Kids of Christmas since last year.

"For the officers to come out and do things with the community is just awesome because it shows a different side," said Catrina Wormely, a family advocate with Brightside.

Before their shopping spree, kids were treated to breakfast, lunch and a visit with Santa Claus.

"It always starts off the same," Okos said. "Everybody's shy in the morning and they slowly start to warm up and by the end of the day, they're on the officer's shoulders and they're trying on their hats, playing with their badge. It's fun to see them develop that friendships."

They're creating memories that will last well past Christmas.