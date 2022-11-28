Water main break flood parts of north Toledo, boil advisory in effect

A large city of Toledo water main broke near Galena Street and Chase Street early Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A portion of a north Toledo neighborhood is flooded Monday morning due to a large water main break.

High water from the break is in the area of Galena Street and Chase Street.

Galena Street between Summit and Champlain streets is closed while crews work. City officials are directing traffic away from the scene via Summit Street to LaGrange Street and Greenbelt Parkway.

The damage is so significant that Toledo Public Schools has closed nearby Riverside Elementary School for the day.

Emergency crews at the scene said that a large water main -- possible 48 or 60 inches in diameter -- broke, causing the problem. Officials do not yet know what caused the water main to break.

City officials said shortly before noon that they had managed to shut off the water flowing through the broken pipe.

The main break created a large hole at the intersection of Galena and Chase streets. A driver who could not see the hole because of the water covering the street apparently drove into the whole. The driver and other occupants of the car got out safely, city workers said, but the car remained in the water-logged hold late Monday morning.

Residents in the north Toledo neighborhood near the break must boil their water for at least the next 48 hours, city officials said. The boil advisory affects about 1,700 residents, crews said.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

