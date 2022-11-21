x
Toledo Municipal Court closed due to water main break

The Toledo Municipal Court will be closed today, Nov. 21, due to a water main break.
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Municipal Court will be closed today, Nov. 21, due to a water main break.

All cases originally scheduled for today will be rescheduled for a later date. Individuals will be notified of a new court date via mail.

For more information regarding a rescheduled court case, check Case Information - Toledo Clerk of Court || Vallie Bowman-English (tmc-clerk.com) later in the week.

Individuals with appointments scheduled for today who need additional information, should contact the appropriate department at the number listed below, beginning tomorrow, during normal business hours.

Criminal/Traffic Division: 419-936-3650 OPTION 3 

Civil Division: 419-936-3650 OPTION 4 

Probation Department: 419-245-1930 

Citizens Dispute Settlement Program: 419-245-1951 

Civil Bailiff: 419-245-1915 

Public Defender: 419-244-8384 

Prosecutor: 419-245-1975

 

