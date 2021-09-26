x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WATCH: Half of I-75 DiSalle Bridge comes tumbling down in overnight implosion

The loud boom happened at 3:30 a.m. early on Sunday morning and was to make way for construction of the new bridge over the Maumee River.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Folks in Perrysburg, Rossford, and East Toledo report being woken up early on Sunday morning by a loud boom in the area.

But the explosion (technically, implosion) that happened over the Maumee River wasn’t an emergency.

Instead, it was the planned demolition of the old Michael DiSalle Bridge which took I-75 over the river before construction of the new I-75 bridge.

RELATED: Vote now to name the newest bridge over the Maumee River

The implosion took place at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to make way for construction of the new bridge.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation the implosion took down the south half of the old bridge.

RELATED: ODOT nearing the end of construction season with major projects progressing on time

Progress on the project is on schedule according to ODOT. 

The north half of the bridge is expected to be taken down sometime next summer.

RELATED: 