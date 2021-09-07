Vote now to name the newest bridge over the Maumee River

The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking the community to help name the bridge under construction in Napoleon.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking the people of northwest Ohio to name its newest bridge.

Construction crews are building the new bridge between County Road 424 and State Route 110 in Napoleon, crossing over the Maumee River.

The bridge, currently unnamed, will be christened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a later date. ODOT has not yet announced the specifics of when.

Here is a list of potential names:

Frontline Workers Bridge

Dedicated to all Henry County frontline workers: police, fire, EMS, healthcare, road and construction, and supply chain workers, and all who continued moving our nation forward throughout the pandemic.

Perseverance and Courage Bridge

Liberty Bridge

In dedication to the county’s namesake, Patrick Henry, and his famous words, “Give me liberty or give me death.”

American Freedom Bridge

Honoring the sacrifices of the United States Military, for the freedoms we all enjoy in our nation.

The construction project will also include the first two roundabouts in Henry County, with crews building one on each side of the bridge.