Tiffin-Seneca community hosting virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration

A live stream of the event will be available at 7 p.m. Monday, so the whole community can participate.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin University is hosting the annual Tiffin-Seneca Community Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration virtually this year.

The live stream will feature local speakers, the Heidelberg University choir, and keynote speaker Dr. Trevor Bates, the newly appointed president of Wilmington College, who will speak on "Keep Moving …Forward."

The event is an effort to reiterate King's message of equality.

"We need to communicate. He shared that 'We fear one another because we do not communicate, and we don't communicate because we fear one another,'" Tiffin University Vice Provost of Equity, Access and Opportunity Sherry Perry-Fantini said.

For decades, Tiffin University has hosted the event on campus. This year, however, the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be moved to a virtual format.

The university may also continue to live stream the in-person event for future celebrations, so the whole community can join in.

"The nice part about that is it gives folks the opportunity to come back and view it again, or share it with others - or if you're running a little bit late after dinner, you can pop it on at your convenience and view that prerecorded celebration," Perry-Fantini said.