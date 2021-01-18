Dr. King had profound impact on Toledo bishop

Martin Luther King Day is a time for reflection in NW Ohio and across our nation. As we honor Dr. King, we remember how far we've come and how far we've yet to go.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Bishop Robert Culp, who has been in the presence of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at least three times, has led the congregation of First Church of God in central Toledo for nearly 60 years.

“My dealings with Dr. King were rare and few,” he said, adding the first time he heard the reverend speak was in the 50s.

Culp was a college student in Indiana. He said King had a profound impact on his life.

“He helped us to grasp the relationship between Christianity and civil rights,” he said.

From there, Culp got involved on campus. As a young man, he also attended the March on Washington in the 60s. He spent time with the civil rights leader during a visit to Toledo too.

“The thing that impressed me so much was his simplicity, his honesty, his whole demeanor was just a simple humble man,” Culp said.

King’s demeanor and poetic words inspire the bishop even today. He believes if Dr. King were still here, his leadership would be useful.

“The kinds of rhetoric being used in this time and the division that exists in our country, King would be a major help through here because he believed that it’s not by overpowering another but by standing for what is right,” Culp said.

He also said he believes there was a major shift in 2020.