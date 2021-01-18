x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Dr. King had profound impact on Toledo bishop

Martin Luther King Day is a time for reflection in NW Ohio and across our nation. As we honor Dr. King, we remember how far we've come and how far we've yet to go.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Bishop Robert Culp, who has been in the presence of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at least three times, has led the congregation of First Church of God in central Toledo for nearly 60 years. 

“My dealings with Dr. King were rare and few,” he said, adding the first time he heard the reverend speak was in the 50s.

Culp was a college student in Indiana. He said King had a profound impact on his life. 

“He helped us to grasp the relationship between Christianity and civil rights,” he said. 

From there, Culp got involved on campus. As a young man, he also attended the March on Washington in the 60s. He spent time with the civil rights leader during a visit to Toledo too.

Credit: First Church of God, Toledo, Ohio
The wooden stick, attached to Bishop Robert A. Culp's sign during the March on Washington was made into a cross as a keepsake.
Credit: First Church of God, Toledo Ohio
The wooden stick, attached to Bishop Robert A. Culp's sign during the March on Washington was made into a cross as a keepsake.

RELATED: The story behind Martin Luther King Jr.'s first major boycott

RELATED: Where MLK and Coretta met and studied, a memorial will rise

“The thing that impressed me so much was his simplicity, his honesty, his whole demeanor was just a simple humble man,” Culp said.

King’s demeanor and poetic words inspire the bishop even today. He believes if Dr. King were still here, his leadership would be useful.

“The kinds of rhetoric being used in this time and the division that exists in our country, King would be a major help through here because he believed that it’s not by overpowering another but by standing for what is right,” Culp said. 

Credit: Toledo Lucas County Public Library
Frank Troy passes leadership of the Toledo Chapter of the NAACP to Rev. Robert A. Culp.

He also said he believes there was a major shift in 2020. 

“There was a time when Black Lives Matter was like cursing at an individual and now it’s being defended by persons you would’ve never thought would be advocates for it, both Black and white,” he said. “With the help of The Almighty, one day I believe King’s dream will come to pass, free at least will not simply be a nice song from yesteryear but will be a saying that’s real for our people.” 

Credit: Toledo Lucas County Public Library
December 1966: Black and white photograph of five people as they pose for a portrait entitled "Open House." Identified in the photo are NAACP Toledo Chapter president J. Frank Troy, Rev. Robert A. Culp, and Ada Howard (sitting).