Fully vaccinated, Bob Latta tests positive for COVID-19

In a tweet, the US representative said is important to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and to follow CDC guidance.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) on Monday said he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Latta said he is fully vaccinated yet was around someone who had the coronavirus and he got tested out of caution.

The test results were known Monday and he said that he will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines.

"During this time, I will still be working to represent #OH5 from my home. I am vaccinated, and because of that, thankfully I have no symptoms," Latta wrote.

Recently, I was notified that someone I was around who was vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus. Even though I am fully vaccinated, to be cautious, I got tested because of the exposure. Today, I got the test results, and I did test positive for COVID-19. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) September 20, 2021