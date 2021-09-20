Fully vaccinated, Bob Latta tests positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) on Monday said he's tested positive for COVID-19.
Latta said he is fully vaccinated yet was around someone who had the coronavirus and he got tested out of caution.
The test results were known Monday and he said that he will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines.
"During this time, I will still be working to represent #OH5 from my home. I am vaccinated, and because of that, thankfully I have no symptoms," Latta wrote.
"Even when vaccinated, it is important to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and to follow CDC guidance," he said.