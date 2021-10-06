x
US Marshals seek fugitive convicted of burglary

32-year-old Alexander Strauss is also a person of interest in a robbery that occurred in Oregon.
Credit: U.S Marshal Service

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Marshals Service is seeking information that could lead to the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a parole violation stemming from a burglary conviction.

Alexander Strauss, 32, is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. 

Strauss is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation stemming from a burglary conviction. 

He is also wanted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged theft-related offense and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office for the alleged unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He is also a person of interest in a robbery that occurred in Oregon.

Strauss has several tattoos covering his arms and the right side of his neck. It is also believed he has cut his hair short. 

Credit: U.S Marshals Services

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this or any known fugitives is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage here. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Family, friends, and associates of fugitives are reminded that providing assistance could result in criminal charges.

