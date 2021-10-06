US Marshals seek fugitive convicted of burglary

32-year-old Alexander Strauss is also a person of interest in a robbery that occurred in Oregon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Marshals Service is seeking information that could lead to the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a parole violation stemming from a burglary conviction.

Alexander Strauss, 32, is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Strauss is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation stemming from a burglary conviction.

He is also wanted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged theft-related offense and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office for the alleged unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He is also a person of interest in a robbery that occurred in Oregon.

Strauss has several tattoos covering his arms and the right side of his neck. It is also believed he has cut his hair short.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this or any known fugitives is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage here. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.