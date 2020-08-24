Number of coronavirus cases at UT rises to 45, according to health department data

Leaders with UT say they are still collecting data and are currently building a dashboard to share information related to cases that are connected to the university.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo currently has 45 cases of the coronavirus with an additional 11 from self-reporting students, according to data from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Results from the surveillance testing announced last week are not yet confirmed.

Students at the University of Toledo are getting used to what the new school year looks like. With many classes only being offered online, students who have in-person classes are taking advantage of their time on campus.

“I feel safe because in my class there's about 20 to 30 people but it's a larger classroom. We're all spread out I don't really sit by anyone,” said UT freshman Bridget Bremer.

“A lot of my classes are online which isn't the best but I'd rather be on campus as much as possible,” said UT student Caleb Bluhm.

The move-in process was spread out over the course of 14 days to distance people. The university began surveillance testing last week when classes started and are building a dashboard to share information related to university cases.