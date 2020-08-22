University of Toledo interim president warns students against large gatherings

Interim President Gregory Postel is putting students on notice against holding large parties, saying those choices affect the entire university.

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo interim president Gregory Postel issued a warning to students about large gatherings and parties as the university confirms several coronavirus cases.

"One person can ruin it for everyone and I don't think that they realize that," student Hannah Myers said.

In an email Friday to students and staff, Postel said, "Following these guidelines isn't just a personal choice — it's what keeps UToledo open. We are aware of large social gatherings and off-campus events that some of our UToledo campus community have hosted and attended. If you were involved in these activities, you should not be on campus putting everyone else at risk."

Students believe the warning is necessary to put everyone on notice.

"He's in with welcoming arms but then he also kind of has to be pretty firm," student Collin Mischak said. "He is the new president and he kind of shouted it out there."

Mischak and Myers both feel like most people are following new safety guidelines.

"I feel very safe. I've been wearing a mask. Everyone I've seen is wearing a mask even if they're not with people," Myers said.

"You give the guidelines. You give the safety. You give the science but at the end of the day, you can't control human behavior," Mischak said, "that's up to the person and the individual. That's always a tough position but I think the email was necessary."

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said as of Friday, there are about 27 positive cases at UT. School officials said everyone including student athletes had to sign safety commitments to follow health guidelines in order to come back to campus.

Mischak saidit will be a shame if the university has to shut down again because people didn't listen.

"As a person and then as our fraternity, you have to set the example and not do those things no matter how hard it might be to resist it," Mischak said. "You just have to do the right thing because you can't just be thinking about yourself anymore you have to start thinking about other people."