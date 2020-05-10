UToledo nixes spring break, adds several 'instructional breaks' as COVID-19 precaution

The move was made in an effort to reduce the potential for a student to get COVID-19 while traveling and accidentally spread it on campus upon their return.

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo leaders announced changes to the spring semester academic calendar on Monday in an effort to keep the school's campus safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes will begin, as scheduled, on Tuesday, Jan. 19 using a variety of methods, including face-to-face, remote, online and hybrid/blended, as a way to accommodate social distancing measures and to provide students with flexibility.

However, school leaders said that there will be no spring break in 2021. The move was made in an effort to reduce the potential for a member of campus to get COVID-19 while traveling and subsequently spread it on campus upon their return.

In lieu of a traditional spring break, there will be several instructional breaks scheduled during the semester. There will be no classes on the following days:

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, March 10

Monday, March 29

At the end of the last week of classes for the semester, Thursday and Friday, April 29 and 30.

The dates for final exams and commencement will remain the same, the announcement read, with exams May 3-7 and commencement on Saturday, May 8.

“It is because of the diligence of our students, faculty and staff in adhering to our Rocket Prevention Principles that we have been able to continue on-campus instruction this fall semester and we look forward to being in a position to safely continue to do so in the spring as well,” provost and executive vice president of academic affairs Dr. Karen Bjorkman said. “We should all plan to continue to wear face coverings on campus, practice social distancing and good handwashing behaviors, and monitor our personal health on a daily basis.”

Students living on campus will move back beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13 and the process will be coordinated by the Office of Housing and Residence Life to reduce the number of students and families moving in at the same time.