Upward Bound program believes in importance of helping students achieve goals, despite pandemic

UToledo's Upward Bound program has used video conferencing and socially distant in-person interactions to provide help to local students with educational needs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Educating students during a pandemic can be challenging, but it's an even greater challenge for students who may not have the guidance and resources to take part in remote learning.

Upward Bound provides support for low income students in our area to help them pursue higher education. The program is also available for students with disabilities, in foster care or aging out and those who may be homeless.

UToledo offers programs for both general studies as well as math and science.

This summer, Upward Bound has used a combination of video conferencing and socially distant in-person interactions to help local students navigate their education and keep them engaged.

"Humans need interaction - some type of physical interaction and connection, and we're going to lose that if everything we do is over the computer," explained Associate Director of Upward Bound, Alisha Durham. "So, we can find ways to socially distance. Even if it's going to a student's house and they're sitting on their porch and we're sitting on the sidewalk having an advising session."

This fall, as many students begin classes virtually, Upward Bound will be reaching out to students in area schools through a promotional video teachers can show their students.