TOLEDO, Ohio — The needs of the community are growing every day as the uncertainty and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

That's why the United Way of Greater Toledo has developed an Emergency Relief Fund for community organizations that are specifically working to combat food insecurity.

UWGT says the money for the fund comes from its individual and corporate partners and will be used to support nonprofit organizations that are being stretched beyond their capacities due to the coronavirus.

UGWT says $300,000 has already been collected for the fund.

The fund can be used for new or existing employees that currently or potentially could be utilized by community members due to COVID-19.

Although all food or hunger-related proposals will be reviewed, funding priority will be given to projects that support:

The streamlining of multiple food services or resources at single locations for the whole household to access food

Expanding capacity for delivering prepared meals or supplemental food directly to individuals' homes, particularly vulnerable populations

Gap funding for populations not covered by existing programs

UWGT says they are hoping to invest $100,000 in total to tackle food insecurity.

UWGT says community organizations specifically working to expand capacity in the area of food insecurity are highly encouraged to apply.

Singular, one-time gifts will be awarded up to $25,000. Additional grants form the Emergency Response Fund will be allocated on an ongoing basis, according to United Way.

Grants will vary in quanity and size based on the request outlined in the application.

Apply here.

UWGT says it and key volunteers and funders will be reviewing proposals on a rolling bases from April 13 to April 27.

The organization says there is not a set timeline for a second round of grants; studies at UWGT will continue for the next topic area.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fund get visit the United Way of Greater Toledo website.





