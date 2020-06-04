HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The United Way of Hancock County is searching for volunteers who are not sick nor have underlying health conditions.

The UWHC said many of its typical volunteers fall into the high-risk vulnerability for the virus and are unable to help now.

“We continue to monitor the situation, and some places have been pretty well covered so far,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of UWHC. “As time has gone on, we have identified emerging areas where we are definitely in need of extra hands.”

Volunteers are urgently needed as shelter monitors for Hope House, and for help with cleaning and sanitizing spaces at City Mission.

Anyone who is interested any current opportunities being offered can find more details about them here.

To stay up to date and for signup forms you can head to their Facebook page.

“This week’s service opportunities may look different than next week’s as the current public health crisis continues, so please check back often,” said Sarah Mayle, volunteer coordinator for UWHC.

“It has been inspiring to see so many already step up to help in the community during this difficult time,” DeBoskey said. “We are so grateful to be part of such a caring community.”

RELATED: Findlay senior center looking for more volunteers amid coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Preparations still underway for Marathon Classic as coronavirus concerns loom