'They're always union brothers': T-shirts sold to benefit families of Ben, Max Morrissey

The United Steelworkers Local 1-346 has been working to make sure that the families of Ben and Max Morrissey are taken care of since the brothers died last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — From creating a fund, to selling raffle tickets to now selling t-shirts and stickers, the United Steelworkers Local 1-346 has been working to make sure that the families of Ben and Max Morrissey are taken care of.

The union hall has sold over 500 shirts since they began selling them about three weeks ago, Local 1-346 Jim Witt said.

"They're always union brothers," Witt said of the Morrissey brothers who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky oil refinery last month.

They both left behind a wife and young children.

"It's the one thing we have control over through this," Witt said of supporting Ben and Max's families. "The investigation will take its course but this is the one thing we can control to make sure these families with little children are taken care of."

Each shirt costs $25, all of which will go toward the families. And it's not costing the union a nickel, thanks to fellow union member Frank Ozankski.

Ozanski, the owner of screen printing company Clear Images in Toledo, said he donated the shirts because the fire the Morrissey's deaths affected the whole community.

To buy a sticker or shirt, visit the union hall at 2910 Consaul Street in Toledo. Local 1-346 also set up a fund at Croghan National Bank at 4157 Navarre Ave.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.