Toledo man turns his passion for knitting into a mission with purpose

TOLEDO, Ohio — The frigid temperatures are an inconvenience for many of us. But to others, it can mean life or death.

That's where a local man--with a passion for knitting--comes in. Tyler Wiley teamed up with the Buffalo Soldiers on a mission to help people in need.

"I love making these. I could do it all day," Wiley said.

He's been knitting hats and scarves for a couple of years now as a hobby.

But just recently, that hobby turned into more of a mission; a mission to help people without anywhere else to go.

"I don't want them to be out there and freeze to death," he said. "They need something to wear on their heads and their necks."

Fred LeFebvre with Toledo Buffalo Soldiers agrees. Members of the non-profit will head out into the community this week, giving those who need it some warm food and clothing.

It was something they did last year and knew had to be done again.

"We found quite a few last year that when it gets down to zero, they just wander all night and that's how they stay warm," LeFebvre said.

And that's where Wiley and the Buffalo Soldiers come together.

"I went through the boxes and grabbed each set of hats and scarves together," Wiley said.

Wiley knitted and donated two boxes full of hats and scarves.

As for his second favorite hobby? That's helping out.

"I love to donate. That's my thing."

LeFebvre hopes Wiley inspires others to do some good for the community.

"A lot of people don't realize it doesn't take a whole lot for you to make a difference," LeFebvre said. "If you can give an hour of your time to stuff envelopes or answer phones for local charities, you really are helping them out."

You can donate new hats, scarves and gloves to Quality Overhead Door at 4655 South Ave. until Feb. 5.