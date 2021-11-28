Two in hospital from crash involving a semi-trailer truck in Ottawa County

Sandusky State Highway Patrol say two vehicles were involved

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — According to Sandusky State Highway Patrol at approximately 9:28 p.m. on Saturday a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer truck occurred on SR 2, near mile marker 25 in Portage Township.

A 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a Livingston, TN woman Sara Jefferson and her passenger, Fremont, OH man James Dartt were traveling westbound on SR 2. Volvo semi-trailer truck, driven by Coloma, MI man Aleem Abdullah and his passenger Malik Abdullah of Benton Harbor, MI were also traveling westbound SR 2.

The cruze lost control on the snow-covered roadway and was struck on the left front driver's side door by the Volvo semi-trailer truck. After impact, the cruze spun off the north side of the road before coming to rest. The Volvo semi-trailer truck came to a controlled final rest on the right side of the road.

Both Jefferson and Dartt sustained serious injuries. Jefferson had to be extricated from the vehicle before being rushed to a nearby hospital. The Dartt was also transported to a nearby hospital.

Both Aleem Abdullah and Malik Abdullah did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.