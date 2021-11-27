Police chase early morning Saturday in Central Toledo leads to crash

Toledo Police Department say speeds of the suspects were twice the speed limit

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to Toledo Police Department, a chase at City Park and Lucas St occurred at 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police were behind driver Joseph Holston before putting on lights and siren. Holsten allegedly sped off with nearly twice the legal speed limit.

Holston allegedly crashed into a tree and utility pole before disabling the vehicle. Both the driver Holston and the front seat passenger were injured from the crash.