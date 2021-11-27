Police chase early morning Saturday in Central Toledo leads to crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to Toledo Police Department, a chase at City Park and Lucas St occurred at 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police were behind driver Joseph Holston before putting on lights and siren. Holsten allegedly sped off with nearly twice the legal speed limit.
Holston allegedly crashed into a tree and utility pole before disabling the vehicle. Both the driver Holston and the front seat passenger were injured from the crash.
After being taken into custody for fleeing from police, Holston was found to have a loaded handgun in his pants pockets. Holston does not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.