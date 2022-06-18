20 minute Dundee, Michigan fireworks show over in half a minute

Dundee police say the mishap was the result of someone hitting the "wrong button/fuse".

DUNDEE, Mich. — People who headed out to the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival at Wolverine Park on Friday night showed up for an exciting fireworks show.

And that’s exactly what they got.

However, instead of 20 minutes worth of high-flying, multi-colored, explosiony fun the show began and ended in a span of about 32 seconds.

According to the Dundee Police Department Facebook page the seriously shortened show was the result of a mishap.

Apparently workers in charge of setting off the fireworks accidentally “ignited the wrong fuse/button” treating everyone to an intense half-minute of fireworks action.

Commenters on the Facebook post had a lot of fun with the news.

Commenter Diane Schroeder said the show was nearly perfect for people who don’t like fireworks or who have dogs that don’t like fireworks.

Others wondered why there is even a button that would set off all the fireworks at once.

It’s unknown what organizers spent on the half minute of entertainment.

