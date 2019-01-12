TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Napoleon Councilman and current Bowling Green State University Adjunct Professor Travis Sheaffer posted a tweet Saturday night saying that Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota Ilhan Omar, "needs to be tried for treason and hanged."

Omar is the first woman elected to Congress to wear a hijab.

WTOL reporter Tyler Paley asked for an explanation from BGSU and Sheaffer, also on Twitter, on Sunday morning.

Since then, Sheaffer has deleted his Twitter account and the university has answered saying the professor does not speak for the school and "the tweet from his personal account was inappropriate and counter to BGSU's values on diversity, belonging and civility. However, his comment is protected under the First Amendment and the University’s policy on free speech and expression."

While we respect Mr. Sheaffer’s right to share his views, we will always speak out against individuals or groups that espouse intolerance or hate."

According to numerous sources, Rep. Omar's opponent in her upcoming re-election campaign was banned from Twitter earlier this week after making a similar statement.

It is unclear what sparked Sheaffer's Tweet, however. Attempts to contact Sheaffer for clarification have gone unanswered.

