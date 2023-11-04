Unsolved homicide victim's family searching for justice

Travis Glenn was hit by a bullet that crashed through his home window in October 2022. Six months later, police haven't named any suspects.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Travis Glenn died in a shooting in west Toledo last October. Glenn and his wife Alexis Quillen were playing with their kids when a bullet came through the front window. The bullet hit Glenn in the head and Quillen in the cheek. The kids weren't harmed, but Quillen said the emotional scars haven't healed.

"It's just been heartbreaking every day," Quillen said. "There's not a day goes by that we don't think about him, have a conversation about him, cry about him."

Quillen was hopeful Toledo police would make an arrest in the days following Glenn's death, but as of Tuesday night, the department has not made any arrests or named any suspects.

"Before you know it, it'll be a year that he's been gone," Quillen said. "That's the most frustrating, that, not only are we dealing with the pain of not having him, emotionally, mentally, [but] the fact that the person is still out there."

Quillen said her life has only gotten worse since Glenn's death. Her family moved from the home, her kids are struggling in school and she said she was denied victim's compensation by the state.

"Between our hurt and pain, and not having the financial help, not having him, not having an answer to who did it, it's all just so much to take in," she said.

Quillen is still holding out hope the person or persons responsible will be brought to justice, but she's afraid that day may never come.

"That does cross my mind like, will they ever find the person?" Quillen said. "Will we ever get some type of justice or closure? I hope they do. But as of now, I don't feel like we have any answers that we need."