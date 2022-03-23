Toledo Public Schools to receive $2.5M in federal funding

The money will be used to fund two projects in the district. It's part of $14 million in funding announced by Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools will soon receive $2.5 million in federal funding, Rep. Marcy Kaptur announced last week.

Half of those funds will be going to the Toledo Technology Academy (TTA).

"It's really nice to know that there are changes that are happening for the better that could give us more fun things to do, that also really help us with learning," TTA junior, Jacoba Clark, said.

TTA is working towards a greener future, after receiving $1.25 million. The money will be used to create an electric vehicle training program.

"What we want is the kids to be the engineering minds in regards to innovations and advancements in the electric vehicle field. So, at the same time as we evolve into that, we need to provide a succession because we're really in an area that's heavily the automakers in the world," Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Romules Durant said.

The money comes as part of a larger $14 million in federal funding recently unveiled by Kaptur.

She said it's a no-brainer to make sure TTA benefits because Toledo is heavily connected to the manufacturing industry.

"This is the defense and industrial base of our country, from Toledo and 200 miles around us, this is where America hums. Everything from the Abrams tank down in Lima to the Jeep here in Toledo," Kaptur said.

District leaders are hoping to use some of the funding to create a bigger facility for students, as well as some other student-led initiatives that haven't been decided yet.

"One of my favorite things to do was 3D modeling, so I would love to see some of the money go towards so things like that, 3D printers, that would be really, really interesting," TTA junior, Connor McConnell said.

The other half of that $2.5 million will be going to the Glann School on Reynolds Road.

The building is currently owned by TPS, but is used for arts and creative programming within the community.

That money will go toward renovating and revitalizing the building.