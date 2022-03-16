TPS investigating possibility of students eating laced candy

On Wednesday, three students at Reynolds Elementary reportedly did not feel well and admitted that they had accepted candy from a classmate.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with Toledo Public Schools are investigating the possibility of several students eating candy containing an illegal substance at Reynolds Elementary on Wednesday.

According to a press release, three students reportedly did not feel well and admitted that they had accepted candy from a classmate.

The district's Department of Public Safety is looking into the incident. One student is already facing disciplinary action.

District leaders urged parents to check their children's book bags regularly to make sure they are only bringing appropriate items to class. They said parents should also talk to their kids about the dangers of drug use and the potential consequences.

The Student Code of Conduct for TPS states that students are not permitted to bring in outside food unless it is part of their lunch.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools," district leaders said in a press release.

