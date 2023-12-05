15-year-old teenager from north Toledo missing according to Toledo police

Zariyah Carlisle was last seen near the 3000 block of N. Erie Street in north Toledo.

The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from north Toledo.

15-year-old Zariyah Carlisle was last seen near the 3000 block of N. Erie Street.

TPD says Zariyah is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, and was wearing black pants and a pink jacket. TPD also says that she is possibly anywhere between Toledo and Cleveland.

If you have any information that can help officials find Zariyah, you are encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.