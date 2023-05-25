'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll': Toledoans remember Tina Turner

Turner was an unstoppable singer and stage performer known for hits such as "What's Love Got to Do With It." An impersonator and fan shared their love for the icon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Music legend Tina Turner died after battling a long illness at 83 years old. Known as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," Turner's music spanned several generations.

Out at the Frederick Douglass Community Center, Self Defense & Human Trafficking Program Director Aaron Brown said he was shocked to hear of her passing, but recalls hearing 'Proud Mary' as a child and not knowing who sang the song until years later. Yet now, he's a big fan given not just her music but also her life story.

"Her and her husband at the time, Ike, started a group years ago when it wasn't acceptable for young black women, or young black men, to go in that career. Ahh, they're not gonna make it," Brown said.

Tina throughout the 60's, and into the early 2000's, continued to prove the naysayers wrong.

"Her music has been sampled an awful lot. So even though we think we're not hearing her music almost every day probably," Brown said.

From fan to super fan/Tina Turner impersonator, Twila Starr said she was devestated to hear of Turner's passing.

"I did cry, but it's life," Starr said.

Originally from Toledo, Starr has traveled across the country performing as Tina for nearly 50 years. She said back when Tina first came out in her solo career, everyone was excited.

"Every Queen in the city wanted to do her. But not every queen could do her," Starr said. "You know you have to have the costumes. You have to have the movements you have to have the legs, which I do."

Starr said she enjoyed impersonating the greats like Tina and Patti LaBell. But it was Tina she got called to perform as for most of her career so she studied her, read her books and watched her movies. Starr even went to a Tina Turner concert in Detroit.

"I was sitting in the front row and couldn't believe it. She's looking right at me," Starr said.

Starr said Tina told her she was one of the best impersonaters she had met.

"She was a diva that made history, she came out of nothing and made something," Starr said.

Tina Tuner survived and escaped an abusive relationship from her first husband, Ike Turner. She has starred in several major motion pictures, like Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Turner has also written several books, won countless awards and sold over 100-million records worldwide.

"I think especially for our young women and young men of color to be able to take that next step, even though there's obstacles, know that you can take that next step," Brown said.

Twila Starr said she's planning on doing a tribute to Tina Turner on July 3 at Toledo Spirits. More information on the event can be found on her Facebook Page.

There's no question, tributes will continue for days and weeks to come.